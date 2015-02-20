Fire displaces Mullins family

MULLINS, SC (WMBF) – A fire displaced a family in Mullins on Friday morning. No one was hurt.

The Marion County Fire Department and Mullins Fire Department responded to the house fire on Front Street, said Jimmy Collins, fire deputy chief.

Fire crews responded just before 10 a.m. Upon arrival, big, heavy flames from the top of the house were blazing, said Collins.

The house has been deemed a complete loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Collins said.

