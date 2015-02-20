GSCO asking for assistance in cooking grill theft

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) – Georgetown County Sheriff's Investigators are looking for their stolen custom cooking grill, and are asking for help from the public.

The cooking grill was noticed missing on Feb. 18. The grill was stolen from Inlet Affairs located at 4024 Highway 17 Business in the Murrells Inlet Community of Georgetown County.

The grill is described as a black in color self-contained grill/trailer of steel construction on wheels.

Anyone who may have information on the grill, contact Georgetown County Sheriff's Office at (843) 546-5101.

Anonymous tips can also be sent by using Text-A-Tip. Just dial 274637 from any text enabled cell phone, and text the word “GCSOTIP” followed by your message. This service is for crime tips only, not for the reports of crimes in progress. For crimes in progress, call 911.

