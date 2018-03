Myrtle Beach Pelicans host national anthem tryouts

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Pelicans are allowing fans the opportunity to tryout for a chance to sing the National Anthem March 3 at the TicketReturn.Com field.There will be no age requirement to tryout. All vocalists must sing without a music track, although groups and musicians are allowed to audition if they have their own instruments.Registration for the event is from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the ballpark at Gate 1, located near right field. Rain or shine the event will take place, with everyone getting a chance to audition.For more information, contact Senior Director of Community Development Jen Borowski at Jen@MyrtleBeachPelicans.com or (843) 918-6022.