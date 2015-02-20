Florence County to fund part of new IT plan with penny sales tax revenue

The cost for the new IT system is about $7 million. The county has allocated $3 million to fund the project. (Source: AP Images)

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Florence County councils members agreed to fund $3.2 million of a new IT security plan with penny sales tax revenue. The decision was agreed upon Thursday at a council meeting.

Council discusses funding new IT system for Florence County

The cost for the new IT system is about $7 million. The county has allocated $3 million to fund the project.

The remaining funding, council wants to fund without increasing property tax millage.

County staff has identified the funding balance in three different funds, allocating $1 million per fund to avoid a tax hike.

The remaining $758,000 will have to be worked into the IT budget for next three years, said

Kevin Yokim, Florence County finance director.

The final reading of the ordinance is expected in March.

