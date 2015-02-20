FMU to start construction on streetscape project

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Francis Marion University has started placing orange traffic barrels on Highway 327 to begin construction starting next week.

The right lane of north bound traffic will be closed on Monday, Feb. 23. Due to rain possibilities on Monday and Tuesday, the latest it will close is Wednesday.

All of the entrances and exits to FMU will be open for most of the last closures. Personnel will be at gates to direct traffic when the gates may be temporarily affected.

The project is expected to be completed by mid-April, and will include a new raised-curb median in the center with a few small trees, shrubbery, and flowers. Additional sidewalks will be added in order to connect Griffin Athletic Complex to the school.

The project will hopefully enhance safety for pedestrians using crosswalks on the highway.

Check the FMU website, Facebook and Twitter accounts for details and updates.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.