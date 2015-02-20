Input wanted: CCU scholars team up with Horry County to find community recreation needs

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - When it isn't frigid cold, how much time do you spend outdoors? Where do you go and what do you do? A group of CCU students is working with local government to make Horry County a more recreation-friendly place for you and your family.

CCU's Swain Scholars have teamed up with Horry County government leaders to create a survey that covers everything about your outdoor habits, beginning with which recreation facilities you use, “As far as boat landings, beach access, recreational facilities, dog parks, things like that," explained Briana Laws, Swain Scholar and junior at CCU.

Horry County offers survey for health, recreation initiative

The students say many people may not even know all the places in their community they can take advantage of. “And we ask people what they would like to see more of, or if they're currently using a facility, what could be improved with that facility,” Laws continued.

It goes even further, to questions about sports tourism. “We asked people would they like to see more triathlons here in Myrtle Beach, more mud runs, things like that. We just really want to get people off the couch and active and outside.”

And soon focus groups will form in different communities in the county.

“We're having about five or six focus group meetings with recreational users and providers in Horry County. And trying to pick a select few questions out of our survey and try to ask more in depth questions to get more feedback,” said Christina Auth, Swain Scholar and junior at CCU.

No one has studied Horry County's recreation needs since 1999, and the students at CCU say this is about getting you outside, and becoming more mentally and physically healthy.

"This is going to make a difference,” Laws says. “This is going to help people. If we can get this needs assessment completed we can just help future generations become active which is mainly our goals."

This survey is open now, you can find it here: http://snap.coastal.edu/snapwebhost/s.asp?k=141763750261.

