Myrtle Beach night club ordered to close following fatal shooting Sunday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Following a fatal shooting early Sunday morning, Levelz Bar and Grill in Myrtle Beach has been deemed a public nuisance and is closed, according to a court order.

Henry and Virginia Brewington are required to close Levelz Bar and Grill for one year, the order states. Officers have been directed to post copies of the order on the premises along with a sign warning trespassers the entire premises have closed. Trespassers may be punished, according to the order.

Sunday, Feb. 15, the Myrtle Beach Police Department responded to Levelz Bar and Grill located on 515 9th Avenue North around 2:45 a.m., in reference to a shooting.

Saequan Vereen, 23, of Myrtle Beach, was shot to death.

Arrest warrants were issued for Kevin Tyrone Bryant on Thursday. Bryant has been charged with Vereen's murder.

Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said his office was already looking into the club before the deadly shooting. The Myrtle Beach Police Department has been building up a case against the club being a public nuisance for quite some time. Dozens of police reports show officers had to respond to the club location for drug use, assaults, and liquor violations.

