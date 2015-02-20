Firefighters put out two fires in Howe Springs Thursday

HOWE SPRINGS, SC (WMBF) – Crews from Howe Springs Fire District put out fires in two houses in Howe Springs Thursday, said Chief William Dillon.

On Thursday morning at 7 a.m., 22 personnel responded to a residence on Four Seasons Road. The family was home at the time, but there were no injuries, Chief Dillon said. The home is considered a total loss, and the fire is under investigation, but not suspicious. The cold weather hindered some efforts to put out the fire. Florence County EMS also responded.

On Thursday at 7 p.m., five fire trucks and 34 personnel with Howe Springs Fire responded to Pitty Pat Drive, where a chimney caused a fire in the fireplace and caught a wall on fire, Chief Dillon said. There was minor damage to the home. The family was home at the time, but there were no injuries.

Chief Dillon said there have been more calls like this because of the extreme cold, and the use of alternative heat sources and fireplaces.

