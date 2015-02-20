Conway house fire started by space heater

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A house fire in Conway was started by a space heater that was being used to thaw the water pipes, said Horry County Fire Rescue officials.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to the house fire on Pine Loop Road near Conway Friday afternoon.

The house had "heavy fire" when crews arrived at about 2:30 p.m., according to a tweet from HCFR.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.