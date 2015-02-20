Coroner confirms hypothermia as cause of Dillon woman's death





DILLON, SC (WMBF) – The Dillon County Coroner confirmed that a 76-year-old woman who wandered away from her home this week died of hypothermia.According to coroner Donnie Grimsley, Annie Alford Lynch was found deceased Thursday at about 10:15 a.m. She was found in a ditch off of Wix Road in Dillon. Grimsley said no foul play was involved in this case.Grimsley said that Lynch lived on Wix Road, but he does not know when she wandered away from her home.Lynch's body was sent to a nearby medical center for an autopsy.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.







