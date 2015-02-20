Northbound Lane Closure on I-95 at Great Pee Dee River Bridge Saturday Feb. 21

FLORENCE, SC (NEWS RELEASE) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) plans to close one lane on northbound Interstate 95 for repairs to the bridge of the Great Pee Dee River Bridge near the Florence-Dillon county line on Saturday, Feb. 21.

The half-mile lane closure at northbound mile marker 176 will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 21. Crews will work through the day to perform the needed repairs and plan to reopen the lane Saturday evening.

Motorists traveling along this northbound section of I-95 are advised to use caution in the work zone and to expect traffic congestion. To check traffic conditions of I-95 and other major highways in South Carolina, visit SCDOT's 511 Traveler Information System, www.511sc.org, or download the free app.

For more information, the public may contact SCDOT Assistant District Construction Engineer Jason Thompson at (843) 661-4710.

Information from: http://info.scdot.org/PressRelease/Lists/Posts/Post.aspx?ID=1898