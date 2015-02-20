Grand Strand Medical schedules new support groups and childbirth classes in March

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The March schedule for the Grand Strand Medical Center will offer support group meetings and childbirth education classes for those who need the services.

The support groups allow individuals to come together and speak about different issues going on in their lives. They can discuss issues with others who can possibly help them with the process.

The support groups are:

Mended Hearts Support Group will meet on Monday, March 9 at 10:30 a.m. at Grand Strand Medical Center in Cafe Room B.

La Leche Breastfeeding Support Group will meet on Wednesday, March 11 at 10:30 a.m. at HealthFinders at Coastal Grand Mall.

The Cushing's Support Group will meet on Wednesday, March 11 at 1 p.m. at HealthFinders at Coastal Grand Mall.

The Stroke Support Group will meet on Wednesday, March 11 at 2 p.m. at HealthFinders at Coastal Grand Mall.

The Prostate Cancer Support Group will meet on Wednesday, March 11 at 6 p.m. at HealthFinders at Coastal Grand Mall.

The Spinal Cord Injury Support Group will meet on Thursday, March 12 at 6 p.m. at Grand Strand Medical Center in Cafe Room C.

The ARC Support Group will meet on Monday, March 16 at 5:30 p.m. at HealthFinders at Coastal Grand Mall.

The Grief Support Group will meet on Tuesday, March 17 at 1:30 p.m. at HealthFinders at Coastal Grand Mall.

The Thyroid Cancer Support Group will meet on Tuesday, March 17 at 6 p.m. at HealthFinders at Coastal Grand Mall.

The Diabetes Support Group will meet on Tuesday, March 24 at 3 p.m. at HealthFinders at Coastal Grand Mall.

The birth control classes are suggested to parents to help them learn more about the process before and after childbirth.

Prepared Childbirth course will be held on Saturday, March 7 from 9:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the hospital. The fee for the course is $50.

Sibling Preparation class for children age 3-10 is scheduled at the hospital on Saturday, March 28 from 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. This class is free.

Classes offered at HealthFinders at Coastal Grand Mall are:

Infant Care on Saturday, March 14 from 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Class is free. Breastfeeding on Saturday, March 14 from 1:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Class is free. Infant/Child CPR and First Aid is offered on Saturday, March 28 from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. The fee is $15.



For more information or to register, go online to www.grandstrandmed.com, or call (843) 692–4444.

