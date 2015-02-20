Conway man dies from injuries sustained in house fire Wednesday

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A 72-year-old Conway man died in an Augusta, Georgia hospital from injuries he sustained in a house fire on Wednesday evening, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.

Edward Campbell was transported to Doctors Hospital in Augusta after sustaining injuries in an incident involving natural gas fireplace logs, McSpadden stated. Conway Fire and Horry County EMS responded to the incident at a home on Gasoline Alley in Conway on the evening of Wednesday, February 18.

The Conway Police Department is investigating.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.