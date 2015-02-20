Crews patching road after water main break at Briarcliffe Acres

Copyright 2015 WMBF News . All rights reserved.

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A broken water main in North Myrtle Beach caused several traffic accidents and completely shut down Highway 17 at Briarcliffe Acres for several hours Friday morning, according to North Myrtle Beach officials. Two lanes reopened shortly before noon.Water from the broken main covered Highway 17 at Briarcliffe Acres and turned to ice, causing a number of accidents, according to the City of North Myrtle Beach spokesman Patrick Dowling. All north and southbound lanes of Highway 17 were closed at Middle Gate Road.An Horry County Police officer at the scene confirmed a 150-yard area of the road was blocked off, and a truck with salt and sand was being brought in to help with the ice. City of Myrtle Beach spokesman Mark Kruea confirmed it was a 6-inch water main in the median burst, not a 30-inch line as originally reported. The line has been repaired, crews are patching the road, and the area should be back to normal by Friday evening, Kruea said.