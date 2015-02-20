Chamber of Commerce launches 'Beach Bike Week' website, social media campaign

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce has launched a website and social media campaign ahead of the Memorial Day Bikefest encouraging visitors to “be safe, have fun and follow the law.”

The website, www.beachbikeweek.org, features a YouTube video of Horry County Police Chief Saundra Rhodes introducing the site, and explaining some of the major changes taking place during Memorial Day weekend 2015.

The site goes into detail on some of the changes: increased law enforcement, curfew for juveniles, limited access of Ocean Boulevard, the 23-mile traffic loop, and more.

A “Voices of the Community” section includes videos from community leaders, residents, and Bikefest attendees.

According to a release from the Chamber of Commerce, the website and campaign are a direct response to the shootings that took place in Myrtle Beach during the 2014 Memorial Day weekend.

“We are hopeful that visitors to the Myrtle Beach area will appreciate the efforts of our state and local governments and law enforcement agencies to maintain a safe and lawful environment for everyone who comes to our shores. We also want them to know that we welcome them to the Myrtle Beach area, and want their visit to be a pleasant and memorable one. However, we also ask that they treat our community with the same respect and courtesy that they would treat their own home,” said Brad Dean, president and CEO of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. “What we witnessed last year during the Memorial Day weekend was tragic and unacceptable. We don't want to see a weekend that should be a celebration of the men and women of the Armed Forces again be mired by a small minority of individuals who do not have a respect for the law.”

The campaign also includes a Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/BeachBikeWeek

And Twitter account: https://twitter.com/BeachBikeWeek

