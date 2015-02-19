Senior sendoff: Chants cruise past Campbell 81-57





CONWAY – Coastal Carolina used seven 3-pointers during the final seven minutes of the first half to expand a three-point lead to 24 on its way to an 81-57 victory over Campbell Thursday evening in Big South men's basketball action at The HTC Center.



The victory pushed Coastal to 20-9 overall and 11-5 in conference play. The 20-win season is the 12th in Chanticleer program history and the fourth under head coach Cliff Ellis in his eight seasons in Conway.



Elijah Wilson led four Chants in double-figures with his season-high 20 points. The sophomore made eight of his 14 attempts, including three 3-pointers. The senior duo of Warren Gillis and Josh Cameron scored 17 and 16 points, respectively. Shivaughn Wiggins also reached double-digits for the 16ht time this season.



Campbell (9-19, 3-12 Big South) was led by Andrew Ryan's 20 points. D.J. Mason contributed 13, while Curtis Phillips scored 12.



Prior to the game seniors Gillis and Cameron were honored for their career accomplishments and contributions to Coastal Carolina basketball.



The Chanticleers hit the road for their two-game, regular-season ending games at Longwood and Presbyterian College. The Chants face the Lancer of Longwood on Mon., Feb. 17 before closing out its regular season slate at Presbyterian College on Thurs., Feb. 26.



