City of Myrtle Beach announces 4 job openings - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

City of Myrtle Beach announces 4 job openings

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach has four job openings for the week of Feb. 15, including public information specialist, city engineer, groundskeeper and lifeguard.

The groundskeeper and public information specialist positions have a deadline of Feb. 23, while the others are open until filled.

The following descriptions of each position were issued by the city:

PUBLIC INFORMATION SPECIALIST – City Hall. Responsible for assisting the Public Information Officer in gathering and releasing information about city events and activities to the media and community. Duties include writing and reviewing releases and publications; planning and coordinating public information activities; maintaining and updating Internet, MBTV and affinity media sites with city information of interest to the community; maintaining records and files; performing special assignments as requested and other related work as required. Requires bachelor's degree in English, Journalism, Communications or related field; ability to write well and speak effectively; some media experience a plus; excellent computer skills; at least 18 years old and possess a valid driver's license. Salary Range: $30,921 - $48,238/year, plus benefits. Application deadline: 5:00 p.m., February 23, 2015.

CITY ENGINEER – Public Works Department/Engineering Division. Purpose of this position is to provide professional engineering services and consultation to the Department of Public Works and other City Departments. Participates in the review of new development plans; coordinates with the department managers in recommending infrastructure improvements; provides professional engineering consultation for City projects; and other related duties assigned. Requires any combination or experience equivalent to graduation from an accredited college or university with major course work in civil engineering or closely related field and a minimum 5 years experience in public works, civil design, construction, and operations, be at least 18 years old and possess a valid driver's license. Professional Engineer license is required. Salary Range: 60,193 - $93,903, plus benefits. Position open until filled.

GROUNDSKEEPER – C&L Services Dept./Parks Division. Temporary/Part-Time Position. (March – October) Requires some experience in basic grounds maintenance and/or picking up litter. Duties may include mowing, trimming, pruning, spraying, litter control and other related duties as assigned. Must be able to work at a steady pace in adverse weather conditions; be dependable; and follow specific oral instructions. Hours will vary at times to include weekends and must be at least 18 years old. Rate: $10.10/hour. No Benefits.Application deadline: 5:00 p.m., February 23, 2015.

LIFEGUARD – Cultural and Leisure Services Department/Aquatics Division. Temporary/Part-Time. Pepper Geddings Recreation Center/Canal Street Recreation Center. Requires current lifeguard certification, be at least 16 years old, valid driver's license and available to work a variety of hours including evenings and weekends. Rate: $10.10/hour. No Benefits. Position open until filled.The Human Resources Department is in the City Services Building, 921A Oak Street. The mailing address is P. O. Box 2468, Myrtle Beach, SC 29578. Office hours are 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. The City's Jobs Line Number is (843) 918-1224.

Visit the city's website for more information: http://www.cityofmyrtlebeach.com/employ.html.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.


Powered by Frankly