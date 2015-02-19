Surfside Beach announces 2 job openings

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Town of Surfside Beach has announced it is accepting applications for two positions, including firefighter engineer and permit technician.

The application period will be open from Feb. 19, 2015 through Feb. 27, 2015.

The starting pay for the firefighter engineer is $30,615.

Employees in this position are responsible for the rapid and efficient performance of highly technical, specialized firefighting apparatus and equipment. Much of the work is performed under emergency conditions, requiring a high degree of physical strength and endurance and frequently involves considerable personal hazard additionally this position requires substantial knowledge of Hydraulic Friction Loss Theory, Incident Command, Pump Operations, Aerial Operations, Incident Safety Methods, and Extrication tools. The employee will work individually and as a team member.

Questions should be directed to Fire Chief Anthony Fox at tfox@surfsidebeach.org.

Starting pay for the permit technician begins at $22,417. The position belongs to the planning, building and zoning department of the town.

Here is an issued summary of the position, according to the town's website:

Under general supervision; performs a variety of clerical and technical tasks associated with the permit application and plan review process in order to ensure effectively and efficiently office operations. Performs a variety of other routine clerical duties and provides assistance to department director, coworkers and the general public as required.

Visit http://www.surfsidebeach.org/employment.html for more information on both positions.

