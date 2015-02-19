Surfside Beach announces 2 job openings

Multiple Grand Strand beaches are in the running for USA Today’s list of the 10Best beaches in South Carolina.More >>
A tornado watch is now in effect for parts of the area. The tornado watch is in effect until 7:00 PM for Georgetown and Williamsburg Counties. Remember that a tornado watch means conditions are favorable for the development of severe storms and possible tornadoes in and near the watch area.More >>
The football coach at West Florence High School was placed on administrative leave, the latest in a string of administrative leaves and resignations at the school.More >>
A man is in stable condition after being shot once on Marshall Street in Bennettsville Tuesday afternoon, according to the Bennettsville Police Department.More >>
All Horry County employees, including law enforcement officers, will receive raises under the county’s proposed 2018-2019 budget, and while the Horry County Police Department has eliminated its School Resource Officer positions for Horry County Schools, no patrol officer positions have been eliminated in the next year's budget.More >>
It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students.More >>
A New Orleans high school student was able to take her on-duty Marine boyfriend to prom in a unique way.More >>
The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.More >>
ATF and FBI agents held a news conference regarding the explosion in Schertz, TX. where a package exploded on a conveyor belt.More >>
Four explosions have rocked Texas' capital in less than three weeks; authorities say a serial bomber is likely to blame but they don't appear closer to making any arrests.More >>
Mitch-Smith Chevrolet car dealership suffered significant hail damage late Monday evening.More >>
A 12-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort, and he was held underwater for about 10 minutes, according to witnesses.More >>
He admitted saying that people in Congress need to "get off their f---ing a----" in the call.More >>
Fire officials said the woman was found in the living room on a bed covered in feces and bugs.More >>
Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion.More >>
