TripAdvisor ranks Myrtle Beach Pelicans #1 attraction on Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (News Release) - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans, the minor league baseball team in Myrtle Beach, have been named the top attraction on the Grand Strand, according to TripAdvisor.

The team ranked #1 among 35 attractions.

Coming in second is the Franklin G. Burroughs - Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum, and rounding out third place is the Myrtle Beach Skywheel.

