New school board trustee named in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Brenda McKithen has been named Florence School Board District 4 trustee.

The results from the special election showed McKithen had 210 votes out of 373 total.

Johnny Wright III and Rhett Garner, along with McKithen were in the running.

Wright received 21 votes, while 139 voters opted for Garner, according to the Florence County Voter Registration and Election Commission.

