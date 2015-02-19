Research: Grand Strand hotels see more business on weekends than last year

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Preliminary results show that weekends at hotels in the Grand Strand are receiving more business than this time last year.

Coastal Carolina University's Brittain Center for Resort Tourism has discovered a 27 percent increase in occupancy for hotels, condo-hotel, and campsite properties, during the week of Feb. 8-14 on Friday and Saturday.

During that same time period during the mid-week, occupancy rates decreased more than 5 percent.

To read the full CCU lodging updates, go to http://www.coastal.edu/business/resort/research.html

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.