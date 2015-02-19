Florence County man wanted for burglary

DeQuan Lee Smith (Left) and Alfred McKnight (right) charged with 1st Degree Buglary (Source: Lake City Polic)

FLORENCE COUNTY (WMBF) - Lake City police are looking for a man wanted for burglary.

DeQuan Lee Smith, 25 from Scranton, and Alfred McKnight, 31 from Lake City, broke into a home on Brown Street in Lake City on January 25 between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m., according to police.

Neighbors say the vehicle came and left twice, and called the police when they noticed that the vehicle in the homes yard didn't belong there. When police showed up, they said no one was at the property.

The owner's came home and realized that $5,000 worth property was stolen.

Lake City police have an arrest warrant out for Smith for first-degree burglary.

A few days after the incident, McKnight was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary.

The vehicle seen at the crime was an older white in color SUV, possibly Suburban, and may have a Dallas Cowboys logo on the rear of the vehicle.

Anyone who has seen Smith or know of his location, contact Lake City police at (843) 374-5411.

