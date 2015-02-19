Vehicle slams into another, closes intersection in Conway - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Hampton Ridge Road and Juniper Bay Road intersection closed following a crash Thursday.

Horry County Fire Rescue was called to the “high-speed rear end collision” at around 3:30 p.m., according to a tweet issued by the department.

A vehicle was stopped for a school bus when another vehicle crashed into its rear, said HCFR Battalion Chief Brian VanAernam.

Three people were taken to a nearby hospital. 

The intersection is expected to reopen by 4:30 p.m.

