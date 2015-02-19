HCPD investigates 'suspicious' fire at Murrells Inlet Kroger

Call 915-TIPS if you know the individuals pictured. (Source: MIGC Fire Department)

GARDEN CITY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County police have opened an investigation into a “suspicious” fire in a Kroger bathroom.

The fire started early Thursday at 4:20 a.m. at the Kroger located on 2939 S Highway 17 in Murrells Inlet, said Assistant Chief J.R. Haney with the Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire Department.

No one was hurt and damage was minimal, said Haney.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Horry County Police Department at 915-TIPS.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.