Hootie & The Blowfish Monday After the Masters Celebrity Pro-Am tickets on sale Monday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Tickets go on sale Monday, Feb. 23 at 10 a.m. for the annual Hootie & The Blowfish Monday After the Masters Celebrity Pro-Am.

The event will be held at the House of Blues, and tickets can be purchased at the Barefoot Resort & Golf pro shops and all Ticketmaster outlets.

Tickets are $20 for adults, and children under 12 are admitted free with a paying adult.

For more information about the Hootie & The Blowfish Monday After the Masters Celebrity Pro-Am, visit www.HootieGolf.com.

Related Links

ESPN's Mike and Mike to broadcast Monday after the Masters

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.