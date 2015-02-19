Investigators: Georgetown suspect linked to crimes in Charleston, Myrtle Beach, Columbia

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Georgetown County officials arrested a suspect linked to crimes in Charleston, Myrtle Beach and Columbia.

Stanley Moultrie, 48, of Georgetown, was arrested Saturday, Feb. 14.

He is charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, and use of a weapon during a violent crime.

Myrtle Beach police said Moultrie is responsible for the armed robbery of the Hot Topic at the Coastal Grand Mall on Jan. 24.

Arrests warrants were issued for Moultrie in an armed robbery that occurred Jan. 30 in Charleston at Journeys in Citadel Mall.

Investigators said a man entered the business about noon and asked to try on a pair of shoes. He then pulled out a knife and demanded money from the clerk. He left the store with the money and a shoe from the display rack.

At around 4 p.m Thursday, a spokesperson with the City of Columbia Police department told our sister station in Columbia, WIS, it has warrants for Moultrie's arrest in connection with two robberies that happened at Columbiana Centre.

