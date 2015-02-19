Early morning house fire displaces 1 in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A woman has been displaced after her home caught fire in Conway early Thursday morning.

The fire burned a home on Hemingway Street. The woman was able to get out of the house through a bedroom window, said Chief Jeremy Carter with the Conway Fire Department.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital to be checked out and has since been released, Carter said.

The fire started between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m.

The Red Cross has stepped in to help the woman while the home is under repair.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

