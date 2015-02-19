First responders fight fire in Conway - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

First responders fight fire in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Firefighters were on the scene of a fully-involved fire in Conway on Thursday.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews with the help of the Conway Fire Department are fighting the fire on Rowe Pond Road, said Chief Jeremy Carter with the CFD. The fire happened near Lees Landing off Highway 90.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly