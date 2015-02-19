Consider This: Welcome to the new WMBFNews.com!

On Tuesday, WMBF News launched a completely new website that has been redesigned, literally, from top to bottom.

Consider This: We're very proud of the changes, and we think you'll be impressed by some of the new features. In addition to the new, dynamic visual style, our home page makes our biggest and most important local news stories easy to find, along with the segments and features that you want to see.

On the new First Alert Weather page, you'll first find the familiar face of one of our meteorologists on the video forecast in a new, easy-to-view video player. Next, you'll find a block of information that you've been asking for: a detailed forecast and an hour-by-hour breakdown of the weather, which you can personalize to your specific location.

A redesigned side-bar makes it a breeze to subscribe to our daily e-mail newsletters and text message alerts, and makes it easier to find the most popular content on our site at any given time.

And these are just a few of the many improvements over the previous site, but of course, we want to hear from you! Is there something missing that you'd like to see on our site? Let us know – e-mail webmaster@wmbfnews.com, post a comment on the WMBF News Facebook page, or tweet me @iantcross. After all, WMBFNews.com is your live, local, late-breaking news website.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.