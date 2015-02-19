Brookgreen Gardens presents "God's Trombone"

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – As part of Black History Month, Brookegreen Gardens will have Ron and Natalie Daise give readings from “God's Trombones: Seven Negro Poems in Verse” by James Weldon Johnson on Saturday, February 21, 2015.

Johnson's book of poems show what he felt was an absence of attention in folklore studies. His poems are patterned after African-American religious oratory.

Ron and Natalie Daise are recipients of the 1996 SC Order of the Palmetto, as well as the 1977 State of South Carolina Folk Heritage Award.

The poems will be read at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. at Brookgreen Gardens' Lowcountry Center Auditorium on February 21.

The program is free with garden admission. Seating must be reserved by calling (843) 235 – 6016.

