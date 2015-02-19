Myrtle Beach School Improvement Council up for state award

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Thanks to the success of Myrtle Beach Primary, Myrtle Beach Elementary, and Myrtle Beach Intermediate; the School Improvement Council is one of five finalists for a state award.

The South Carolina School Improvement Council's Dick and Tunky Riley award is given for school improvement council excellence.

“Educating our children is vitally important to our local businesses and communities, and we applaud the Myrtle Beach elementary schools' School Improvement Council for their proactive efforts in providing our young people with a quality education," Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Brad Dean said. “Having a strong school system ensures that qualified young adults enter our workforce and keep our economy strong. It also makes the Myrtle Beach area more desirable to those who might be looking to relocate.”

The winner of the award will be revealed at SC-SIC Annual Meeting on Saturday, March 7, at Lexington's River Bluff High School.

The award is named in honor of former S.C. Governor and U.S. Education Sec. Richard Riley, and his late wife Tunky.

