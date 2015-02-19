VA woman charged after loaded handgun, knife discovered at MYR security checkpoint

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A Virginia woman has been charged after the TSA found a loaded handgun and knife in her carry-on bag at Myrtle Beach International Airport Thursday morning.Janet Grace Allred, 52, of Ivanhoe, was charged with carrying concealable weapons into certain restricted places. She told officials she had forgotten the weapons were in her purse, according to a police report.Shortly after, officials noted “[Allred] was not wanted by the National Crime Information Center, nor was the handgun entered as wanted.”

The weapon, ammunition, knife and sheath were submitted to the Horry County Police Property and Evidence Division to be held as evidence, the report states.

At about 10:45 a.m., a loaded Smith and Wesson .38 caliber handgun was found in a passenger's bag, according to a news release from the Transportation Security Administration. Allred also had a 3.5-inch Mossberg hunting style knife with a leather sheath in her possession.TSA alerted airport police, who took possession of the bag and arrested Allred on state charges, officials stated. TSA does not have the authority to charge anyone criminally, but they could assess a civil penalty of up to $7,500, according to Mark Howell with the TSA.This is the first firearm discovered at an MYR security checkpoint this year, Howell stated. Three firearms were found at the MYR checkpoint last year.“Passengers are responsible for the contents of bags they bring to the checkpoint,” Howell said. “Our advice is to look through bags thoroughly before coming to the airport to make sure there are no illegal or prohibited items.”The news release states that the TSA would like to remind passengers to thoroughly search their bags for dangerous weapons and prohibited items before leaving for the airport.“Safety is the first concern of the TSA, and having these items in bags that are traveling with you on the aircraft is dangerous to other travelers and can be easily mistaken as an intentional attempt to bring a prohibited item onto an aircraft,” the release states.For more information on TSA-prohibited items, visit: