Oyster roast returns to Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) – The 7th Annual Shuckin' on the Strand Oyster Roast will be held at Hot Fish Club on Saturday, Feb. 21.

The event is hosted by gsSCENE and with help from FSA Full Steam Ahead Inc., will allow attendees to enjoy oysters, chicken bog, and a great time.

Tickets can be purchased $25 a person and will include an all you can eat oysters, chicken bog, fixings, and two drinks. Children ages 8 and under can get their tickets for the event for $10.

Paul Grimshaw Trio will provide the live entertainment.

The oyster roast will be from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Hot Fish club, located at 4911 U.S. 17 Business in Murrells Inlet.

Tickets can be purchased at the door on the day of the event, or online at www.gsSCENE.com. For more information, contact Kema Faulk at (843) 916-7276 or Kema.Faulk@VisitMyrtleBeach.com.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.