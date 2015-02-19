Some Robeson County residents without power for nearly 60 hours - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Some Robeson County residents without power for nearly 60 hours

ROBESON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Some residents in Robeson County have been without power for nearly 60 hours, with about 295 Lumbee River Electric customers still without power as of noon Thursday, according to the company's website.

The oldest outage in the system was 57 hours and 22 minutes, as of 12:24 p.m. Thursday. Lumbee River Electric Membership Cooperative serves over 58,577 customers in Robeson, Scotland and Hoke counties in North Carolina, and lists ice and snow as the cause for some of the outages. 

The cooperative posted several pictures to their Facebook page of crews working to restore power in Robeson County Scotland counties. 

To view a map and details on the current outages, visit: http://outages.lumbeeriver.com/

Duke-Progress Energy is showing an outage in Robeson County that is affecting only about 14 customers, and they expect power to be restored by 3 p.m.

For more information on the Duke-Progress Energy outages, visit: http://outagemap.duke-energy.com/ncsc/default.html 

