School officials announce delays Friday due to winter weather

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – On Thursday, school districts around the area began announcing delayed schedules for Friday, February 20, due to the likely record-breaking cold weather and single-digit wind chill.

Below are the delays and closings announced by officials so far:



Horry County



Horry County Schools announced there will again be a two-hour delay for students on Friday, February 20 due to the anticipated cold weather and single-digit wind chill.



Employees are asked to report to work at their regular time, according to a news release from HCS.



“Schools will be staffed at their regular opening time and will provide accommodations to car-riders who must be dropped off earlier due to the parent's work schedule,” the release states.



Horry County Schools operated on a two-hour delay Thursday, along with several other public school districts, programs, and colleges.



Georgetown County

District officials released the following statement Thursday afternoon:

"Due to Friday morning's expected extremely low temperatures and wind chill factors expected to be near single digits, Georgetown County School District will operate on a two-hour delayed schedule on Friday, February 20. School buses will pick students up two hours later than their normally scheduled times. Georgetown County School District employees will report to work on their regular schedules. To accommodate working parents with school car riders, all school buildings will be open at their regular times to receive students who may arrive early on Friday. A regular schedule will resume on Monday, February 23."

Marlboro County

Based on the information from The National Weather Service related to extreme low temperatures on Friday, February 20, Marlboro County School District is announcing that schools will operate on a two-hour delayed schedule for students and staff.

All District operations are delayed two hours. Bus pick-up schedules will operate on a delay and buses will operate on all normal routes. Classes will dismiss at the normal time unless otherwise announced. There will be no breakfast served, but lunches will be served throughout the district. As always, the safety and security on students and staff is our first priority.

Robeson County

The Public Schools of Robeson County will operate on a two-hour delay on Friday, February 20 for all students and staff, according to district public relations officer Tasha Oxendine.

According to the First Alert Weather Team, Friday will stay near or below freezing again.

"In fact, we will not climb above freezing until mid-morning Saturday," stated Meteorologist Marla Branson. "Temperatures only tell part of the story, gusty winds will mean we'll have wind chills in the teens all day and the single digits for many overnight."

Stay tuned to this story throughout the day for more updates on cold weather delays and closings.



Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.