Empty car pulled out of lake near CCU campus

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Crews pulled an empty car out of a pond near the Coastal Carolina University campus Thursday morning, officials confirmed.

When the car was pulled out from the lake near Cox Ferry Road and Destiny Lane, there was no one inside and no keys in the ignition, according to Lt. Brian VanAernem with Horry County Fire Rescue.

Coastal Carolina University police are trying to locate the car's owner. If the driver is not located, HCFR will return to search the pond, VanAernem said.

