Three suspects wanted by Horry County Sheriff's deputies

Copyright 2015 WMBF News . All rights reserved.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Three more suspects are being sought by the Horry County Sheriff's Office - find out if it's someone you know on this week's edition of "Horry County Suspect Search."HCSO is trying to track down 41-year-old Tina Louise Tyler for failure to appear for second degree burglary. According to the Horry County Police report, on August 16, 2014, police went to a business located at 1669 Highway 17 in Little River that had been broken into. That's where Tyler says she and a friend were trying to locate another friend who has cancer. The business's manager however, said the pair was not supposed to be there. Tyler's last known address is on Langley Drive in Longs.Elizabeth Ashley Ventiquattro, 35, is wanted for failure to appear for possession of controlled substances, and unlawful neglect of child or helpless person. The Conway police report states that in September of 2013, Ventiquattro told police about an incident in which her boyfriend took a metal spatula and struck her kids several times. She also told police the pair had recently been in jail for narcotics violations. Ater questioning all parties, police arrested her. Ventiquattro last known address is on Hospitality in Myrtle Beach.Michael Ray Laws, 30, is wanted for failure to appear for five counts of grand larceny, failure to stop for blue lights, and breaking into motor vehicle or tanks and pumps where fuel is stored. Numerous Horry County police reports detail how in June and July of 2014. Laws allegedly broke into vehicles and stole items and allegedly stole a vehicle. Laws last known address is on Indian Wood Lane in Myrtle Beach.If you know the location of any of these suspects, you can contact HCSO at 843-915-5688 or call 911.