Catching home heating system up with dropping temperatures

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - This cold spell is not going away anytime soon, and the longer it lingers, the more damage it can do to your home heating and cooling systems.

Temperatures are dropping so fast, you may feel like your home heating system can not catch up. If you're waking up to an issue, or you think you are, there are things you can do right away.

“Basically, keep the temperature at a constant,” said Anthony Spadone with One Hour Heating & Air. “If you're comfortable at 70 degrees this time of year, you want...around 70, especially when its so cold outside."

Spadone explains, the more you fumble with the thermostat, the bigger the issue you can create. Most homes work on heat pumps here, and unfortunately, they are not designed for single digit temperatures, so when we constantly change the temps on our thermostats, heat pumps have a hard time catching up. Spadone says, once its behind, it will stay behind.

Another common mistake Spadone noticed is clients turning their systems off during the day, and on at night. This could cause your home to reach the outdoor temps which can be costly to your health, and your wallet.

The bottom line: just leave it on, so you can focus on taking care of the basics.

“Make sure you have a clean filter, make sure your system has been working properly,” said Spadone. “if you have a question about, maybe it wasn't working that great, you want to call soon and get your system tuned up and checked out."

One Hour Heating and Air has seen about a 30 percent increase in calls in the last few days and they anticipate more calls today. Spadone says as temperatures drop, calls for service go up so technicians are working double shifts to make sure they get to every customer.

