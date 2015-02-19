Myrtle Beach High School student is working to become a cross-fit champion

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Getting to the gym is not easy, but 17-year -old Joshua Mishoe is making sure he's at Cross-fit Driving Formations daily, in order to reach his cross-fit competition goals.

“I want to eventually make it to the cross-fit games, which is by 2017, and I'd rather do this than be at home, because I like getting better,” said the Myrtle Beach High School junior.

Whether it's the A's and B's he gets in school, or working nearly 15 hours a week as a server at Friendly's, Mishoe puts 100 percent effort toward everything he does.

“I want to separate myself from the crowd, i want to be more of a leader than to follow everyone,” said Josh, who credits his parents for the traits he has.

"Determination, hard working, positivity - they teach us to never give up on stuff,” he said.

And those are the kinds of characteristics that are going to take this young man far in life. Mishoe is active with the Junior Firefighter program in Horry County, and wants to attend USC and become a physical therapist and nutritionist.

Right now though, his eyes are set on two cross-fit competitions coming up this spring, and he's hoping all the hard work in the gym will pay off.

“If I'm here, I can give up because I want to give up but out there, there's all these people watching you and it reassures you that there's a reason you are here, that people believe in you so it' keeps me going.”

