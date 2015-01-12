Freezing drizzle possible Wednesday morning

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The WMBF First Alert Weather team is watching the risk of some freezing drizzle for early Wednesday morning.

The primary risk area will be in Dillon, Marlboro, Scotland, and Robeson County. It's these areas that will have temperatures near freezing Wednesday morning as a few showers pass through.

Moisture will be limited though and very little ice accumulation is expected at this point. Some overpasses and bridges could have slick-spots across the Border Belt from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The risk comes to an end around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning as we climb above freezing and the showers exit the area.

This will be nothing like the ice storms from 2014, but it's something to watch for as you're headed out early Wednesday morning.

