15 winter weather 'life hacks' you should know about

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - With a winter storm and dangerously cold temperatures forecasted for this weekend, there are a few neat tricks or “life hacks” that can make the frigid temperatures less painful.

Here are some great hacks from The Weather Channel:

-To get more grip on slick surfaces, place a few zip ties on your bike tires for better traction.

-Take shorter, lukewarm showers. You'll avoid getting dry skin.

-Put a piece of tin foil behind your radiator or space heater. If will reflect heat back into the house instead of losing it forever.

- When you're done cooking a meal in the oven, leave the door open. The heat will fill the house instead of being wasted.

- Run your ceiling fan clockwise and on a low setting to push warm air back to floor level.

-Leave your window shades and blinds open in the daytime to let the sun naturally heat the house.

- Park the car with your windshield facing east so the sun can melt snow on the windshield and warm the car. You won't have to blast the heater when you climb in.

-Ice on frozen door handles can be melted off with hand sanitizer.

- Likewise, a spray of WD-40 can keep a keyhole from getting frozen.

- Put a hot water bottle or two in your bed just before you climb in, and you won't be getting in a cold bed anymore.

Many in the Grand Strand probably know what a pain it can be to get frost off your car's windshield and windows. The website WikiHow has some tips on preventing frost from forming, and quickly getting it off when it does:

-Instead of struggling with an expired credit card to scrape that hard frozen ice, heat water to a lukewarm temperature and pour it over the frosted windows to soften and melt the ice. Do NOT use very hot water, as the rapid temperature change can cause the glass to crack.

-If you expect your car's windows to become frosted overnight, take a preventative measure: cover your windshield with a dry towel, folded sheet, or piece of cardboard, and hold it in place with the windshield wipers and/or small rocks. In the morning, you should be able to lift it off and have a frost-free windshield. This also helps keep your wipers from getting frozen to the windshield.

One of the biggest problems in our area is pipes bursting due to freezing temperatures. The Georgetown County Emergency Management Division offers the following tips:

-Insulate pipes with insulation or newspapers and plastic and allow faucets to drip a little during cold weather to avoid freezing.

- Learn how to shut off water valves in case a pipe bursts.

The GCEMD also has a great list of items to put together for a winter emergency kit:

-Place a winter emergency kit in every vehicle that includes: a shovel; windshield scraper and small broom; flashlight; battery-powered radio; extra batteries; water; snack food; matches; extra hats, socks and mittens; first aid kit with pocket knife; necessary medications; blankets; tow chain or rope; road salt and sand; booster cables; emergency flares; fluorescent distress flag.

