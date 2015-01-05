Wind chills expected to drop into the single digits - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Wind chills expected to drop into the single digits

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The coldest weather so far this season is expected to arrive on Thursday, with temperatures dropping to near record levels.

A blast of arctic air will arrive in the Carolinas late on Wednesday ushering in some very cold temperatures. Sunrise temperatures on Thursday morning are forecast to fall to 17° in Florence and 21° in Myrtle Beach. This would break the previous record low of 23° in Myrtle Beach set back in 1951.

Winds will be gusty Thursday morning, dropping the wind chill values into the single digits area-wide. Even by Thursday afternoon, temperatures are only expected to climb into the lower 30s. The winds are expected to weaken through the day on Thursday.

Temperatures do turn a little warmer for Friday with highs back into the middle 40s.

Are you prepared for severe winter weather? Check out the Severe Winter Weather Guide from the South Carolina Emergency Management Division here: http://www.scemd.org/component/content/article/2-uncategorised/203-severe-winter-weather-guide

    A death investigation is underway after a female was found dead in Myrtle Beach Saturday morning. According to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard, the victim is a 49-year-old female who was homeless at the time of her death. Her identity has not been released yet. She was found near 1900 North Kings Highway Sunday morning. An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday to determine a cause of death. 

    The Darlington Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying several masked suspects who robbed a Dollar General early Saturday morning. The four suspects broke the glass door to the Dollar General on South Governor Williams Highway just before 4:00 a.m. The suspects reportedly stole cigarettes before fleeing. If you have any information on this incident, you're asked to call 911.  

    South Carolina Superintendent Molly Spearman joined other state and local leaders to talk about the biggest problems facing state and local education.

