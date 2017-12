Wind chills expected to drop into the single digits

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The coldest weather so far this season is expected to arrive on Thursday, with temperatures dropping to near record levels.A blast of arctic air will arrive in the Carolinas late on Wednesday ushering in some very cold temperatures. Sunrise temperatures on Thursday morning are forecast to fall to 17° in Florence and 21° in Myrtle Beach. This would break the previous record low of 23° in Myrtle Beach set back in 1951.Winds will be gusty Thursday morning, dropping the wind chill values into the single digits area-wide. Even by Thursday afternoon, temperatures are only expected to climb into the lower 30s. The winds are expected to weaken through the day on Thursday.Temperatures do turn a little warmer for Friday with highs back into the middle 40s.Are you prepared for severe winter weather? Check out the Severe Winter Weather Guide from the South Carolina Emergency Management Division here: http://www.scemd.org/component/content/article/2-uncategorised/203-severe-winter-weather-guide Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.