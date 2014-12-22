Police searching for e-cig store burglary suspect

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Police are looking for a suspect that was caught on camera stealing construction equipment from a e-cigarette vaporizer store on Kings Highway earlier this month.On December 10, Police responded to Beach Vapes on South Kings Highway in reference to a burglary from the business. The victim told police that they arrived at work to find that the back door of the business was wide open, and had several boot marks and pry marks. Several items were missing, including a chainsaw, a power drill, a saw, a 300-piece tool set, a leaf blower, and other power tools.The victim had video of the suspect driving up to the business at about 9:11 p.m. on December 9 in a light-colored, single cab Dodge RAM pick-up truck. The video shows the suspect kicking the back door several times, then returning with a crow bar. The suspect, while wearing gloves, selected the items and loaded them into his truck before leaving the area at about 9:30 p.m.Myrtle Beach Police released images from the surveillance video of the suspect and vehicle. Anyone with information on the suspect's identity is asked to call Detective Sutton of the MBPD at 843-918-1903.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.