Police arrest Marion County fugitive

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – An escaped Marion County Prison Camp inmate has been arrested in Myrtle Beach on Tuesday.

According to Major Brian Wallace, with the Marion County Sheriff's Office, Lyn Allen Hayden was arrested by the United States Marshal Service Task Force.

On December 21, at approximately 8:20 p.m., Hayden, 27, climbed over the prison fence and escaped.

Hayden is being detained at the Marion County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

