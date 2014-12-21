Man hopes someone will identify Christmas decoration grinch

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - A thief ripped John Mignemi's Christmas decorations right out of the ground and drove off.

Having a yard covered in Christmas decorations means you have to get used to people coming by and checking out the sights, but what you never should have to get used to is having your decorations go missing.

This past Friday night, John Mignemi's dogs started barking at someone in the yard, but he figured it was just another person admiring his work. “When we woke up in the morning we went out and get some things for breakfast and we noticed the decorations were missing,” Mignemi said.

Lucky for Mignemi, he installed several security cameras around his home last year so he went back to take a look at the tape. “She pulled up right in front of my neighbor's house, just walked out of the car and she took whatever she wanted. This girl was pretty brazen, she just walked up and knew exactly what she was going to do,” he said.

He says she took off with about $400 worth of decorations, cables, and accessories. “Why do people have to be like this? You can't have anything nice, people just want to destroy it, I don't understand why,” Mignemi said.

So far he has told police about the incident but they have yet to come by to check out the video. Until they do, he is taking matters into his own hands. “The problem is, you have to get somebody to do something about it once you have the surveillance. If nobody's going to do anything about it then you just have a picture,” he said.

?Anyone that can identify the thief is promised $1000 out of Mignemi's own pocket.

