Olive Garden partners with Help 4 Kids to donate gifts to children

Since the beginning of December, Olive Garden team members have been collecting gifts for their annual “Giving Tree” holiday initiative. (Source: Linda Costa Communications Group).

Santa spoke with each child during the breakfast and gave them stockings filled with small gifts. (Source: Linda Costa Communications Group).

This is the fourth year that the restaurant has partnered with Help 4 Kids. (Source: Linda Costa Communications Group).

On Saturday, Olive Garden partnered with the local nonprofit organization, Help 4 Kids to serve 10 children a holiday breakfast.(Source: Linda Costa Communications Group).

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - On Saturday, Olive Garden partnered with the local nonprofit organization, Help 4 Kids to serve 10 children a holiday breakfast.

This is the fourth year that the restaurant has partnered with Help 4 Kids. “The children are selected by Help 4 Kids, and they rotate kids who attend every year,” said Vanessa Tostes, Senior Account Executive of Linda Costa Communications Group. Santa spoke with each child during the breakfast and gave them stockings filled with small gifts.

The Olive Garden team also distributed gifts. Since the beginning of December, the restaurant's team members have been collecting gifts for their annual “Giving Tree” holiday initiative.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.