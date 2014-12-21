Myrtle Beach to host criminal records free clinic

The City of Myrtle Beach will hold a Criminal Records Free Clinic on January 13 at 6:30 p.m. in the Chapin Memorial Library.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach will hold a Criminal Records Free Clinic on January 13 at 6:30 p.m. in the Chapin Memorial Library.

The clinic will provide answers about expungement and achieving employment. There will be a 30 to 45 minute talk prior to a question and answer session. Individuals who are interested in attending are urged to RSVP. The library is located on 400 14th Avenue North.

