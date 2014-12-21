Teacher's wish inspires Capital One to donate meals to hunger-relief organization

Maggie Hillman an elementary school teacher in Kingstree, posted her wish on Facebook after hearing about Capital One’s holiday #WishForOthers campaign. (Source: Capital One).

KINGSTREE, SC (WMBF) - One teacher's wish inspired Capital One to donate meals to Feeding America.

Maggie Hillman an elementary school teacher in Kingstree, posted her wish on Facebook after hearing about Capital One's holiday #WishForOthers campaign. Hillman shared her wish that fewer families would have to worry about finding food this holiday season.

The financial corporation was inspired by the wish and donated five million meals to Feeding America, a hunger-relief organization. “I have many students who come to school hungry every day. Trying to focus on a math problem or learning how to read is much more difficult to accomplish with a growling stomach,” Hillman said.

Capital One partnered with the Rachael Ray Show through their #9MillionMeals initiative and surprised Maggie with the news that her wish had been granted. Feeding America will give a portion of the donation to the Lowcountry Food Bank to support its childhood hunger programs, including Kids Cafe, BackPack Buddies, Summer Feeding and School Pantry Program.

Copyright 2014 ?WMBF News.? All rights reserved.