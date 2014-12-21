Red Springs Police Department arrests four in connection to robbery

Red Springs Police Department arrested and charged four people in connection to a robbery turned murder, that occurred at Roscoe’s Convenience Store on December 11, 2014 (Source: Red Springs Police Department).

ROBESON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Red Springs Police Department arrested and charged four people in connection to a robbery turned murder, that occurred at Roscoe's Convenience Store on December 11, 2014.

LaDarrian Kearse, 32, Vayshawn McLean, 18 and Derrick McArthur, 22, were charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, attempted first degree murder, first degree murder and conspiracy of robbery with a deadly weapon. Kearse's girlfriend, Charkeshia Soloman, 27 was charged with conspiracy of robbery with a deadly weapon.

According to Red Springs Police Chief Ronnie Patterson, two of the suspects entered the store and shot Rodney Maynard and 72 year old James Johnson. Maynard, the store clerk was hospitalized. Johnson died. He was a customer.

