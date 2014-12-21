WonderWorks hosts winter wonderland event for holidays

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - WonderWorks is currently holding a winter wonderland event. The event will run through Saturday, December 27.

The event includes an indoor snow play area, take-home holiday crafts, a surprise meet and greet with a well-known snow queen and more. “Our team has so much fun collaborating on these occasions for families who are here on vacation, or even our locals who are just looking for something special and festive to do during their winter break,” said Regional Manager Robert Stinnett.

Snacks and hot chocolate will be available for purchase. Guests who visit for regular exhibits can upgrade their WonderWorks admission to include the event for $5 per child. Guests who want to attend the winter wonderland only can purchase a child ticket for $10 and receive free admission for an adult. WonderWorks is located on 1313 Celebrity Circle.

